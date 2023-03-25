EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you don’t plan on binging on Netflix or watching the Elite Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament Saturday night, March 25, you might want to participate in a grassroots effort to help save the planet.

It’s called Earth Hour, and organizers are asking people of all nationalities to participate in this effort to make a statement about saving the planet.

WWF, one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, is asking people around the planet to turn off their lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time and contemplate the future of Earth.

Earth Hour began back in 2007 and has steadily grown over the years, organizers said.

Here is what you can do. You can put your phone on “do not disturb” and enjoy some quiet time. You can make a veggie-heavy meal to enjoy by candlelight. You can also take some time to give back to your community for an hour.

