HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) — The race for Horizon City mayor is in a runoff, since no candidate was able to secure a majority during the May 6 election.

The two candidates running for Horizon mayor are Johnny “Doc” Duran and Andres “Andy” Renteria.

The both said that Horizon is a fast-growing community and they each have been campaigning everyday during the early voting period and trying to reach voters with their visions for an improved Horizon City.

“I bring exceptional service to support a high quality of life and place for our community. Horizon City will have safe and beautiful neighborhoods, a vibrant economy and exceptional recreational. I’d like to get also cultural and educational opportunities,” Duran said.

Duran said infrastructure also needs to be updated, like parks and Darrington Road.

Renteria said part of his focus is to provide the same opportunities for kids that he had as a child

“… To make sure that that first and foremost to make sure that our first responders, our Police Department especially is fully funded with everything, all the resources that they need. Keep the agreements with ESD 1, our our fire department out here and the EMS out here to make sure that Horizon continues to stay safe,” Renteria said.

Renteria also said that the city needs changes to its infrastructure but he realizes the city doesn’t have the money for it.

He added that by hoping to see more business come to the area, it will help offset the taxpayer burden with property taxes.

Tuesday, June 6 is the last day of early voting and Election Day is June 10.