EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting in a special election for El Paso City Council District 2 begins Monday, Nov. 27.

Early voting is scheduled to last through Tuesday, Dec. 5. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 9.

The candidates are: local attorney and activist Veronica “Vero” Carbajal; long-time City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez; El Paso ISD Trustee Josh Acevedo; and Ben Mendoza.

They are vying to succeed incumbent Alexsandra Annello. Annello announced see is seeking the Texas House District 77 seat. She will continue to serve on the City Council until her replacement is sworn in.

