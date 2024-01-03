EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting for the January 2024 City of El Paso Runoff Election begins on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and ends on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The ballot for this election will include an unexpired term for City of El Paso, District 2.

Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo are the two candidates that received the most votes as no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes during the December 2023 City of El

Paso Special Election.

There is a total of four early voting locations for the convenience of voters and hours of operation vary by location.

Voters can locate sites by clicking “Find My Nearest Early Voting Location” or by entering their zip code on the “Early Voting Locations” page on the El Paso County Elections Department’s website: Early Voting Locations – El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com).

The County Elections Department encourages voters to be prepared before heading to the polls by checking/viewing the following:

Voters may vote a regular ballot by providing one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification or by completing a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” at the voting place and providing one of the supporting documents.

For a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, click here: Identification Required for Voting – El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com)

If a voter requested a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, the voter must surrender their ballot by mail in order to vote in person.

If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter, according to the County Elections Department.

Voters with questions can call the County Elections Department’s office at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.