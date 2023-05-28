EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland voters will be going to the polls once again for a handful of races that were pushed into a runoff.

Early voting begins Tuesday, May 30 and continues through Tuesday, June 6. Election Day will be Saturday, June 10.

During the May 6 election, no candidates were able to secure a majority of votes in two school board races in El Paso Independent School District, in one race for the Ysleta ISD school board and in the mayor’s race in Horizon City.

In EPISD’s District 2, Will Veliz is facing off against Alejandro “Alex” Cuellar for one seat on the board. In District 6, Valerie Ganelon Beals will square off with Jacqueline Martinez.

In Ysleta ISD, Debbie Torres and Chris Hernandez are in a runoff for the District 6 seat.

In Horizon City’s mayor race, Johnny “Doc” Duran and Andres “Andy” Renteria are in a runoff.

For more information about the runoff and where to vote, click here.