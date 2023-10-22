EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting for the November election begins on Monday, Oct. 23 and ends on Friday, Nov. 3.

Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Ballots will include 14 state-wide propositions.

The Village of Vinton will have three alderman positions on the ballot, but none are being contested, though there is a write-in slot listed for one of the positions.

In Horizon City, voters will be asked about annexing the Cochran Colonia subdivision into the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District.

There are a total of 32 countywide early voting locations and hours of operation vary by location.

Voters can locate early voting sites by clicking here.

Voters with questions can call (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.