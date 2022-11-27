EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP.

Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela Davis of Killeen, Texas. During the fight, police say 23-year-old Romannie Shrouder, of El Paso, pulled out a rifle and stopped the fight.

Davis returned to Shrouder’s SUV, police say, and they drove off.

Moments later, they returned and confronted the victims. Davis allegedly fired a handgun at a 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman. Shrouder aimed a shotgun at another victim, a 21-year-old woman.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Davis and Shrouder attempted to flee the scene but were stopped by UTEP police.

Davis was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Shrouder was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Davis’ bond was set at $300,000 and Shrouder’s bond is set at $100,000.

The suspects’ booking photos have not been released at this time because police say releasing them could hamper the investigation at this time.