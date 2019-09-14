Early morning crash causes power outage to 3k customers in Northeast El Paso

1  of  3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have shut down Loop 375 Woodrow Bean / Transmountain in both directions after a serious crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Transmountain and Kenworthy just after 7:40 a.m. Officers have closed Woodrow Bean in both directions from Kenworthy to Rushing. According to police, the crash involved one vehicle that struck an electric pole in the area.

KTSM is working to determine if there were injuries involved in the occupants of the vehicle that hit the light pole.

The crash has also resulted in a power outage to 3,000 El Paso Electric Customers.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

