EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community gathered in the historic Duranguito neighborhood this weekend, cleaning up to prepare for an upcoming block party on Feb. 4.

This comes as the City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build an arena within the neighborhood and the new city council voting to scratch the project.

The Paso del Sur organization along with community volunteers cleaned up the Duranguito neighborhood to prepare for the upcoming block party to celebrate the recent victory.

Another cleanup will be held next Saturday which means more volunteers are needed in order to prepare Duranguito for its future. Residents, activists, and volunteers are inviting the community to join the Duranguito block party on Feb. 4.