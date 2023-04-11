EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dunkin’ is treating all of their rewards members with a variety of offers for the month of April.
The rewards are available until Sunday, April 30.
Reward members can take advantage of their ‘Mobile-Order Mondays,’ where 100 bonus points will be added to member’s accounts when they order through the app.
Members earn 10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases in-store or when they order ahead in the app.
Members who visit 12 times in a calendar month can unlock “Boosted Status” to earn 12 points per $1 spent for 3 months.
The following are the offers available for members through the app:
- Free medium iced coffee with any purchase.
- $2 Medium any refresher (featuring the mango pineapple refresher).
- $3 Medium hot or iced signature latte.
- $3 Medium cold brew (including the new caramel chocolate cold brew with chocolate cold foam) once daily for offer period.
Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ rewards members can join by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com.