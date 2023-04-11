EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dunkin’ is treating all of their rewards members with a variety of offers for the month of April.

The rewards are available until Sunday, April 30.

Reward members can take advantage of their ‘Mobile-Order Mondays,’ where 100 bonus points will be added to member’s accounts when they order through the app.

Members earn 10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases in-store or when they order ahead in the app.

Members who visit 12 times in a calendar month can unlock “Boosted Status” to earn 12 points per $1 spent for 3 months.

Dunkin’ Mango Pineapple Refresher

Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew

Chocolate Croissant

The following are the offers available for members through the app:

Free medium iced coffee with any purchase.

$2 Medium any refresher (featuring the mango pineapple refresher).

$3 Medium hot or iced signature latte.

$3 Medium cold brew (including the new caramel chocolate cold brew with chocolate cold foam) once daily for offer period.

Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ rewards members can join by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com.