Dunkin’ offering free coffee and donuts for healthcare workers

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dunkin Donuts of El Paso is showing its appreciation towards healthcare professionals on the front lines of COVID-19 by providing free coffee and donuts.

In honor of National Nurses Day, May 6, Dunkin’ is offering all healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut.

In addition, El Paso Dunkin’ franchisees are showing their appreciation and support for local heroes by extending the free coffee and donut offer through Monday, May 11.

The offer is limited to 1 per guest and no purchase is necessary, a release said. This offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

To learn more about other programs and initiatives Dunkin’ has launched to help support local communities impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), visit https://news.dunkindonuts.com/.

