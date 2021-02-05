Dunkin’ makes Valentine’s Day sweeter than ever with Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos paired with heart-shaped donuts

Dunkin’ is making it easy to feel the love and share in the sweetness of the holiday with a lineup of sweet sips and treats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dunkin’ is bringing the X’s and MacchiatO’s with everything you need to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Hottest couple of 2021: Pink Velvet Macchiato & Cupid’s Choice Donut. 🙌 💗 pic.twitter.com/HLQGzOw2RL — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 2, 2021 Our KTSM Noon anchors decided that the Pink Velvet macchiatos were their favorite.

Dunkin’ is once again serving the whimsical and playful Pink Velvet Macchiato, bringing the experience of biting into a delicious red velvet cupcake by combining Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing.

However if you’re in a mocha mood for Valentine’s Day, a brown creamy treat might be just for you.

Grab a set of matching Macchiatos and heart-shaped donuts to celebrate with that special someone.