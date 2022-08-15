

Vitalant shares how there has recently been a severe blood shortage. They also express the shortage of

all blood types. Blood donors with type O and those giving platelets are encouraged to make an

appointment to donate in order to help meet demand within hospitals.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an

appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting Vitalant.org, or call 1-877-25-VITAL.



To learn more about Dunkin’, you can visit the following website, www.DunkinDonuts.com. Dunkin’ is

also available on Facebook @DunkinUS and Twitter @DunkinDonuts.

