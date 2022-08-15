EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-Dunkin’ of El Paso is teaming up with Vitalant to provide 2,200 vouchers to blood donors
during the month of August.
Participating donors will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and a free Classic
Donut. Items can be redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants within the El Paso area. Vouchers
are not redeemable for cash.
“Dunkin’ is thrilled to team up with Vitalant this August,” said Shannon Durkin, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “We hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and Classic Donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the El Paso community to stop by Vitalant and roll up their sleeve.”
Vitalant shares how there has recently been a severe blood shortage. They also express the shortage of
all blood types. Blood donors with type O and those giving platelets are encouraged to make an
appointment to donate in order to help meet demand within hospitals.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an
appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting Vitalant.org, or call 1-877-25-VITAL.
To learn more about Dunkin’, you can visit the following website, www.DunkinDonuts.com. Dunkin’ is
also available on Facebook @DunkinUS and Twitter @DunkinDonuts.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store