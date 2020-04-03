Dunkin’ donates 96 pounds of coffee and K-Cups to UMC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dunkin’ has donated to University Medical Center of El Paso’s healthcare workers 96 pounds of Dunkin’ coffee and 24 boxes of Dunkin’ K-Cups.

“Thank you for tirelessly protecting our communities, and for being on the front lines of this crisis,” said Heather Morin, Integrated Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands. “As local business owners who live and work in El Paso, our franchisees are committed to supporting those keeping El Paso running, and we are proud to have the opportunity to give back during this challenging time.”

“We thank Dunkin’ for their generosity,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We gratefully accept this donation on behalf of our COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.”

According to a press release by UMC, donations to COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund can be made at the website at https://umcfoundationelpaso.org/covid-19-compassionate-care-fund.