Breaking News
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

Dunkin’ donates 96 pounds of coffee and K-Cups to UMC

News

by: Paulina Spencer

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dunkin’ has donated to University Medical Center of El Paso’s healthcare workers 96 pounds of Dunkin’ coffee and 24 boxes of Dunkin’ K-Cups.

“Thank you for tirelessly protecting our communities, and for being on the front lines of this crisis,” said Heather Morin, Integrated Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands. “As local business owners who live and work in El Paso, our franchisees are committed to supporting those keeping El Paso running, and we are proud to have the opportunity to give back during this challenging time.”

“We thank Dunkin’ for their generosity,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We gratefully accept this donation on behalf of our COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.”

According to a press release by UMC, donations to COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund can be made at the website at https://umcfoundationelpaso.org/covid-19-compassionate-care-fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

NM governor declares shelter in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "NM governor declares shelter in place"

Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public"

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams explains why the CDC is now recommending people cover their faces in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams explains why the CDC is now recommending people cover their faces in public"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz