EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of DUI’s during the month of December within the El Paso County has been rising in the recent years, according to Aliviane.

Aliviane says in December of 2020, nine arrests were made in the El Paso County on Christmas Day, followed by 12 arrests on New Year’s Eve, and 13 arrests on New Year’s Day.

The total number of DUI arrests for December 2020 was 179.

Aliviane also says an 11 percent increase was seen in December of 2021 when stay-at-home orders were lifted, totaling 197 DUI arrests.

“On Christmas Day, four arrests were made regarding DUI/DWI by El Paso Police, on New Year’s Eve seven arrests were made, with 10 more following on New Year’s Day,” Aliviane said.

In December of 2022, a total number of 161 individuals were arrested for DUI/DWI.

“Five of these arrests were made on Christmas Day, followed by seven arrests taking place on New Year’s Eve,” Aliviane said.

Aliviane also shares some tips in order to ensure a safe journey home after celebrating. Those are the following:

Designated Driver: Assign someone as a designated driver who will stay sober to ensure a safe journey home.

Assign someone as a designated driver who will stay sober to ensure a safe journey home. Ride Share: Coordinate a ride share with your celebration companions to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Coordinate a ride share with your celebration companions to ensure everyone gets home safely. Choose a safety option that works best for you, and never mix drinking with driving. Celebrate responsibly, as there’s no joy in ending up behind bars.

