LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a self-described gang member, accused in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday after previous delays and possibly parting ways with a private attorney.

Davis, 60, was represented by special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano. Two weeks ago Davis appeared in court with defense attorney Ross Goodman but Goodman told 8 News Now Investigators Wednesday that he and Davis were not able to reach terms of an agreement. Davis told the court he does plan on having Goodman represent him.

Booking photo of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis. (Credit: LVMPD)

Davis was arrested at his Henderson home in September after being indicted by a grand jury for murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Shakur, 25, was shot to death in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. Prosecutors accuse Davis of being the mastermind behind the drive-by killing. Davis, who remains in jail, is the last living suspect in Shakur’s killing.

Prosecutors said do not plan to take Davis’ case before a review board to decide if the state will seek the death penalty.

Davis’ case is scheduled for a status check in court on Nov. 7.