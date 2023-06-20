HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new law in Texas will force drunk drivers who kill a parent in a crash to pay for the victim’s child support .

House Bill 393 states that a defendant convicted of intoxication manslaughter will be ordered to pay restitution for a child whose parent or guardian was the victim of the offense.

The bill, which was filed by Texas Rep. Craig Goldman, goes on to say that a court will determine the amount to be paid monthly until the child reaches 18 years old, or graduates high school.

The payment amount will be determined by several factors, including the standard of living the child is accustomed to, physical and emotional condition, educational needs and other financial needs.

The law will only apply to offenses committed on or after the effective date. The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.