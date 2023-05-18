EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso with the El Paso Fire Department, held a water safety demonstration Thursday morning, May 18 at the Westside Natatorium located at 650 Wallenberg Drive.

The demonstration was held at the annual Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso News Conference at 10 a.m.

The coalition was formed by Laura and Eddie Castle in 2010 after their son Christian Castle drowned in 2007.

The goal of the coalition is to “reduce the number of drownings by building a culture in the El Paso area of water safety, awareness and education,” according to the release sent by the coalition.

The following are safety water programs available in the Borderland: