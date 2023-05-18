EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso with the El Paso Fire Department, held a water safety demonstration Thursday morning, May 18 at the Westside Natatorium located at 650 Wallenberg Drive.
The demonstration was held at the annual Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso News Conference at 10 a.m.
The coalition was formed by Laura and Eddie Castle in 2010 after their son Christian Castle drowned in 2007.
The goal of the coalition is to “reduce the number of drownings by building a culture in the El Paso area of water safety, awareness and education,” according to the release sent by the coalition.
The following are safety water programs available in the Borderland:
- Wet N’ Wild Waterworld located at 8804 S. Desert Boulevard. Taught by Chandra Edwards-Cottingham.
- YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region located at 1600 Brown Street. Taught by Desiree Ramirez and Kiara Jordan.
- County of El Paso located at 500 E. San Antonio Avenue. Taught by Nai Holloway.
- El Paso Parks and Recreation Department located at 801 Texas Avenue 2nd floor. Taught by Brenda Romero.
- University Medical Center Trauma Division located at 4815 Alameda Avenue. Taught by Ana Acosta.
- El Paso Water “Turn Around Don’t Drown” located at 6400 Boeing Drive. Taught by Denise Parra.