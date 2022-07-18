TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide.

With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.

Unfortunately, conditions don’t look like they’ll improve any time soon.

According to the most recent weekly report published by the Texas Water Development Board, published on Monday, July 18, 2022, 94% of the state is currently experiencing some form of drought conditions, the largest area of impact in nearly a decade.

In their report published on July 11, 2022, the TWDB said 87% was experiencing drought conditions, resulting in a 7% increase in the drought-impacted area in Texas in just 7 days.

During this week in 2021, only 5% of the state was experiencing drought.

Their report also said a modest increase in drought conditions can be expected next week, bringing the state to its largest extent of drought since January 2012.

Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the TWBD’s Office of Water Science and Conservation, said the months of January 2022 through June 2022 were the sixth driest first half of any year since 1895.

Dr. Wentzel said those months were also among the top 25 hottest.