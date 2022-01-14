Driver struck by train in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered serious injuries after colliding with a train in northeast El Paso.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue and Dyer Street in northeast El Paso.



The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso police remained on the scene until the early morning hours on Friday, blocking off the roads near this crash.

Details are limited at this time, but KTSM is working to gather more information. We’ll update with the latest details.