Driver license offices to begin limited opening next week, Texas governor announces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin opening driver license offices in phases on May 26.

The offices will offer limited services and appointments will have to be made by drivers ahead of time, a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

The appointment system will be available on the DPS website and you can schedule your visit six months in advance.

“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”

The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows: