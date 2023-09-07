EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sep. 7 due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system, according to the department.

Texas DPS says the issue will last all day and customers are being notified of the cancelation through email or phone number. These customers will be given priority rebooking.

Texas DPS also says the upgrade will be impacting all driver license services, including renewing or replacing a driver license or ID card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This will be impacting offices statewide and online services, according to Texas DPS.

“Department personnel continue working to fix the issue, which is related to the driver license system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend.” said Texas DPS through a tweet on Thursday morning, Sep. 7.

As KTSM has previously reported, Texas DPS also canceled driver license appointments for Wednesday, Sep. 6 due to the same issue.