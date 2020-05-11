Driver involved in weekend crash pronounced dead

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to the 4900 block of Doniphan on Saturday to investigate a single-car traffic fatality.

According to a release by the El Paso Police Department, the

investigation revealed that the driver

of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero had fled from the scene after crashing into a city bus and two other vehicles at Doniphan and Redd.

While speeding from that scene, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a signal light pole and signal lightbox at Doniphan and Country Club, a release said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital

where she was later pronounced dead.