Driver in critical condition after Monday morning rollover near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is in critical condition from Monday’s early morning rollover that closed all west-bound lanes on I-10 near Transmountain for six hours.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are continuing their investigation and say a 22-year-old named Abel Isaac Ortiz was traveling in the left lane of I-10 west at a high speed following 70-year-old Hector Enrique Canales.



Police said Ortiz’ Jeep Wrangler crashed into the right rear of the Freightliner truck tractor that was driven by Canales.

According to investigators, Ortiz lost control of his vehicle, rolled over and ended up on the dirt embankment off the interstate.



Ortiz was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening head injuries, police said. He was transported to University Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition. Authorities initially said he had died.



Canales was not injured.



Investigators believe failure to control speed is a factor in the crash.



