EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-A crash Wednesday night involving an El Paso police unit shuts down a portion of I-10.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-10 west and Executive Center Boulevard.

Officials said the EPPD unit was assisting the Texas Department of Transportation when it was struck by another vehicle.

Luckily though, no one was seriously injured.



No word yet on what led to this crash and if the driver will be facing any charges.