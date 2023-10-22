EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are already thinking about things to do next weekend, well, there is the St. Luke’s Country Fair returning for a 38th year.



The iconic event that features the Great Dachshund Stampede will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 7050 McNutt Road in La Union, New Mexico.

Admission is a canned food item.

“The Country Fair offers the world`s best smoked brisket,, homemade goodies, bake sale, dozens of vendors with a wide variety of arts, crafts and other wares. And of course: The Great Dachshund Stampede and doggie costume contest,” according to an announcement sent to KTSM previewing the event.

A portion of all race entry fees will be donated to the Humane Society of El Paso as well.

Father Daniel Cave will offer a blessing of the animals at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.