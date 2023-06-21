EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The end of Pride Month is near but local drag performers are not backing down regarding the two bills Texas House-Senate approved earlier this year.

Senate Bill 12, protects children under 16 from attending drag performances, and Senate Bill 1601, defunds public libraries where drag queens read to children.

Nicolas Diaz Morales as known as Priyanka is the founder of her group Priyanka Illusion Show, working beside her two sisters, Madison and Jenay, impersonating several artists such as Gloria Trevi, Jenni Rivera, and Selena Quintanilla.

“We’re like any artist, any performer like a mariachi band. They show up in their costume. Everybody is amazed they see them. They look so happy, they look so handsome. That girl looks so pretty. They come, they sing, they get paid and they leave,” said Diaz Moralez.

According to The Texas Tribune, the SB12 vote was approved by 20-11. Democrat Sen. Royce West of Dallas was the only one to vote yes to SB 12 and no to SB 1601.

However, Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola filed the bill that business owners hosting a sexually oriented performance could result in a fine of 10 thousand dollars.

“Like anything in the beginning, people are going to be afraid, people are going to question, can I have this event in my house, can I have this event in my party? It’s going to affect us number-wise, but we live in America. This is a free country. We will and we shall prevail,” Diaz Morales said.

Along the partisan line, both bills were sent to the full chamber by the Senate state affairs committee. Both bills are headed to the House and the Texas Library Association declined to comment on SB1601.

The performer tells KTSM many people have a misconception about drag performances when invited to do shows and that everyone knows somebody who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community.

“If you think your child is going to be confused by seeing somebody dressed a certain way, you are underestimating your child’s mentality because children are extremely smart. Or daughter knows, she’ll see me dressed like this and be like “Oh bye, papi, are you going to work?” and I’m like “Yeah we’ll see you tonight,” and she’s like “Okay!” like nothing, the next day we get up and have breakfast.”

While Diaz Morales has only been performing as Priyanka, she encourages people to educate themselves and support local because although she is also a professor at El Paso Community College, she is still human.

“We’re just performers, that’s what we do. This is our lifestyle and we love it.”