Dr. Fauci speaks during Navajo Nation town hall

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) — During a live town hall on Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other Navajo Nation officials asked Dr. Anthony Fauci important questions relating to the pandemic.

As vaccine trials continue to get underway, Dr. Fauci said it is important that all residents on the Navajo Nation get their flu vaccine.

As for when a vaccine will be available, Fauci says because the Navajo Nation is highly susceptible he believes residents there could be among a priority group to get vaccinated first.

President Nez expressed concerns over the safety of a vaccine, which Fauci says should not be a worry.

“We should feel confident that since these things are transparent that when a vaccine is ready in the sense of proven safety and efficacy that it will not be released to the American public before that time,” said Fauci.

He says that a vaccine will not be approved until it has been proven safe among multiple agencies.