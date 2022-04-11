EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The DQ brand and restaurants in Texas are celebrating their 75th anniversary and going back on memory lane by offering a small cone at 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.

For 75 years, and with nearly 600 Texas locations, DQ restaurants have been the go-to spot to enjoy appetizing treats and eats. Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with a crunchy chocolate coating or can also try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.

