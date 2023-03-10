EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the ongoing violence that is currently happening throughout the United States, Texas DPS is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break.

DPS adds they understand people’s travel plans but says the risks should not be ignored. Travelers are encouraged to research any planned vacation trips and to also consider canceling or postponing any planned trips to Mexico at this time.

The U.S. government has also issued recent travel warnings regarding Mexico. People are encouraged to view the latest warnings online by clicking here: Mexico Travel Advisory (state.gov). Individuals who choose to follow through with traveling to Mexico are advised to register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their departure.

If you’re looking to register, you can click here: Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (state.gov).