AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, due to ongoing violence throughout the country, according to a DPS news release.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

Additionally, the U.S. government also issued recent travel warnings to Mexico and urged travelers to view the latest warnings online, the release said. Any U.S. citizens who do decide to travel to Mexico are also urged to register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their department, DPS said.

Although DPS said it understands many people travel to Mexico without incident the serious risks cannot be ignored, the release said. All travelers are encouraged to do their research carefully for any planned trips or consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico during this time, DPS said.