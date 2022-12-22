EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over a mile long truck line is formed daily off of Artcraft as DPS started conducting enhanced security checks.

The action was announced Dec. 13 in a statement by DPS stating:

“Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into Texas any more than they do about the human lives they cram into tractor-trailers or those lost to a fentanyl overdose. For security reasons the department does not discuss operational specifics, but we hope that frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling activity along our southern border while increasing the safety of our roadways.”

However, these checks are creating a traffic disruption for residents, but also affecting local commerce.

Director of Border Industrial Association Jerry Pacheco said he believes these checks are unnecessary at the particular location off Artcraft and Doniphan.

“You usually do these secondary inspections in the most non-intrusive way possible. You don’t do it on a major four lane thorofare between West Texas and the Santa Teresa industrial base,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco says this was a political stunt at the border coming from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

One driver going towards California said he had been waiting in line for five hours without knowing why the trucks were stopped.

The line of trucks started moving again on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. once DPS troopers concluded the checks for the day.

Pacheco explained many of the trucks passing through that area have already been checked at the Santa Teresa port of entry by Customs and Border Protection officers, also mentioning the state’s port of entry operated by New Mexico State troopers who also conduct checks.

“You’ve got cross border trade going on by the billions every day by our border. We count on minutes to get from point A to point B to keep on a production schedule. By doing these things without any thought for commerce Governor Abbott is hurting his own businesses as well as Santa Teresa,” said Pacheco.

He also said besides the local commerce as drivers being impacted, consumers are the last ones paying the price.

“Those extra insufficiencies in the supply chain will be made up by you and I, the consumer because we will be paying more for the products,” said Pacheco also adding “it also affects our employees going to work or leaving work trying to pick up their kids from kinder garden or from school.”

