EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 7 undocumented migrants were found inside a vehicle after a DPS pursuit ended on I-10 East at Executive Thursday night, DPS confirmed.

TxDot has confirmed the right two exit lanes on I-10 East at Executive are currently closed.

The migrants were evaluated by EMS and turned over to Border Patrol. EPPD is also assisting. No injuries have been reported.

