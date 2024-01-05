EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A passenger of a vehicle jumped from an overpass bridge in El Paso’s Upper Valley following a DPS pursuit on Thursday night, Jan 4., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Doniphan and Racetrack.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department confirms one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

DPS is still investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident and is expected to release additional information soon.

This story will be updated once we learn more.