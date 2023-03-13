EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is sharing some tips on how to stay safe during spring break.
The Texas Highway Patrol, starting now and through Sunday, March 19, is increasing its presence on the roads as part of a spring break and St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. Troopers will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), according to DPS news release.
DPS also reminds everyone to be watchful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity through iWatchTexas. DPS suggests “travelers to be on the lookout for possible human trafficking. An increase in people on the road and at airports means there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report it to law enforcement.”
Here are some safety tips the DPS recommends:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, have a designated driver or take alternate transportation.
- “Move Over or Slow Down” for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
- If you can “Steer It, Clear It.” If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the lanes of traffic. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- When using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas.