EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is sharing some tips on how to stay safe during spring break.

The Texas Highway Patrol, starting now and through Sunday, March 19, is increasing its presence on the roads as part of a spring break and St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. Troopers will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), according to DPS news release.

DPS also reminds everyone to be watchful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity through iWatchTexas. DPS suggests “travelers to be on the lookout for possible human trafficking. An increase in people on the road and at airports means there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report it to law enforcement.”

Here are some safety tips the DPS recommends: