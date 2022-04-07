ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Police in Anthony have confirmed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving undocumented immigrants that happened Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Poplar Street. The Anthony Police Dept. reports authorities were in pursuit of a silver van in that area.

Multiple people were taken into custody as a result of this situation, according to authorities.

Our KTSM 9 News photojournalist at the scene reported that at least one person in handcuffs was loaded into an ambulance.

However, there is no word yet on that person’s exact condition or the condition of the other people taken into custody.

