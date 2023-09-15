UPDATE: TxDOT says the onramp to I-10 East is now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least two people were transported to a local hospital after a rollover crash happened in Downtown El Paso on Friday morning, Sept. 15.

Tony Pina/ KTSM 9 News

TxDOT says the collision happened at Wyoming and Kansas and the on ramp to I-10 East is currently closed. Clearing time is one hour.

According to fire dispatch, the call came in at 5 a.m. Friday and the two people were transported with minor injuries.

El Paso Police says the Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.

No further information has been released. We are working on gathering more information on this incident.