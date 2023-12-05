EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has named an El Paso man this month’s featured fugitive.

DPS says Kenneth Wayne Dove Jr., 45, has been wanted since November 2022, when the El Paso Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In January 2023, multiple warrants were issued in El Paso County for Dove’s arrest including evading arrest/detention and two additional counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2016, Dove was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents with a 5-year-old boy.

He was then sentenced to five years in confinement at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for each offense and was discharged from prison in January 2020.

Dove is 5 feet ,10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has a scar on his right knee.

Dove has been listed as one of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders in Texas and the reward for information leading to his arrest has been increased to $6,000 for the next month if the tip is received in December, according to Texas DPS.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.