EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Shelter Network representatives will provide and update regarding the coordinated response to support the migrant community seeking services in their programs at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The Downtown Shelter Network comprised of the Sacred Heart Church, the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center for the Homeless has been at the forefront of the humanitarian crisis that prevails in the county of El Paso after the arrival of thousands of asylum seekers in the United States, according to the press release sent regarding the update.