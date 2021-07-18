Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces series kicks off first event end of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members can start marking their calendars for a series of free weekend events happening later from July to September in Downtown El Paso.



The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will kick off July 31 and August 1 and will feature live music, food trucks, and a car show under the El Paso street lights between Paisano and Fourth.

The Downtown El Paso website shared the Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will be held one weekend (Saturday/Sunday) a month from July to September 2021.



Saturdays evenings will be filled with music, art vendors, food trucks and fun under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces. Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors and family friendly activities.

Dates:

• July 31-August 1, 2021

• August 28-29, 2021

• September 25-26, 2021

Time:

• Saturdays: 6pm—10pm

• Sundays: 10am-3pm

