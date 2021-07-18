Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces series kicks off first event end of July

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members can start marking their calendars for a series of free weekend events happening later from July to September in Downtown El Paso.

The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will kick off July 31 and August 1 and will feature live music, food trucks, and a car show under the El Paso street lights between Paisano and Fourth.

The Downtown El Paso website shared the Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces will be held one weekend (Saturday/Sunday) a month from July to September 2021.

Saturdays evenings will be filled with music, art vendors, food trucks and fun under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces. Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors and family friendly activities.

Dates:
• July 31-August 1, 2021 
• August 28-29, 2021  
 September 25-26, 2021

Time:
Saturdays: 6pm—10pm  
• Sundays: 10am-3pm

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Maquiladora plant caught fire in South Juárez Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

Juarez fire

Crime of the week: Police search for car burglar who allegedly posed as deputy

Local orgs honoring Borderland heroes who positively guide LGBTQ culture

Explainer: What proposed Texas voting laws state Democrats opposing from DC?

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link