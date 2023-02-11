The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is hosting job fair Wednesday, Feb. 15 to fill food and beverage positions at the Downtown property.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 W. Mills Ave.

Both full-time and part-time jobs are available. Jobs include bartender, bus person, food and beverage director, host/hostess, line cook, restaurant server, sous chef and steward/dishwasher.

Pay is based on experience. Benefits include: individual and family medical, eye and dental insurance; long- and short-term disability; life insurance; vacation, holiday pay and PTO; 401(k) and meal discounts.

Interested applicants should plan to attend the job fair in person, or apply online at hershacareers.com