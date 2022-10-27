EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs invites the community to the 2022 Día de Los Muertos Celebration and Parade on Saturday, Oct 29.

The event will be starting at 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. in the Downtown Arts District. The celebration will include Día de Los Muertos programming and activities for the whole family across the Downtown Arts District including the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and El Paso Museum of History (EPMH).

The Día de Los Muertos parade begins at 4 p.m. and will be featuring large marionettes, alebrijes and Oaxacan Tehuantepec-themed floats.

Other activities that are a must-see for the family include:

Community altars at EPMA and EPMH

Skeleton wands and giant calavera-making activity with the El Paso Museum of Archaeology at EPMA

Alebrije mask painting activity at EPMA

Sand art of Oaxaca, Sugar skull workshop, Día de los Muertos printmaking, Deserto pop-up pizzeria, and Las Cuatro Lunas vending traditional red clay artworks at EPMH

Musical entertainment and teaching artist at San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology will be closed on Saturday as they will be participating in the event.

Below is a map of the parade:

For more information, visit the EPMA website.

