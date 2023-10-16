EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Downtown Management District will have a Monster Hunt — a spooky scavenger hunt — starting Tuesday, Oct. 17 and lasting through Oct. 31.

Find the monsters hiding at Downtown El Paso businesses for a chance to win prizes.

To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is explore Downtown and locate three different monster posters (vampire, werewolf, and zombie) hidden in nine different businesses. Once you’ve found them, take a selfie with each and either private message or post your selfies, tagging the El Paso DMD on Facebook or Instagram (@downtownelpaso). Make sure your privacy settings are set to public. And if you take a selfie in costume, you’ll triple your entries.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 2 in the DMD’s Downtown INSIDER e-letter. Visit downtownelpaso.com to sign up and follow the DMD on their social media platforms.

Prizes: 1st Place Prize: El Paso Ghost Tour – Four Pack

2nd Place Prize: Blush Boutique & Spa – $30 Gift Card

3rd Place Prize: Anson 11 – $20 Gift Card

For more details, click here.