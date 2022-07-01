EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more suspects were arrested on June 30th, 2022, in connection with a shooting in a Central El Paso motel.

The incident happened on May 17th, 2022 at approximately 3:35 a.m., at the Budget Lodge on Mesa Street. That’s where 34-year-old Samuel Lares was assaulted and later taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The first suspect was arrested three days after the assault and identified as 40-year-old Alejandro Gomez, a resident of Northeast El Paso.

According to authorities, the other two suspects involved in the incident were arrested on June 30th.

29-year-old Regina Mary Ruth Montes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a $100,000 bond was set.

Additionally, 51-year-old Carlos Fernando Romero, a resident of Westside El Paso, also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and placed under a $250,000 bond

