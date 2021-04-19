Doorbell video shows intruder on Albuquerque family’s porch for 6 hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you go to sleep, the last thing you want is an intruder coming onto your property. One Albuquerque family experienced that first hand this week and the man’s odd behavior was all caught on camera.

The man hung around for six hours and while the family says no one was harmed, they are beyond creeped out. A man spent much of an entire night on Maris Lopez’s front porch. She had no idea until she was clearing out videos from her Ring doorbell a day later, discovering hours’ worth of footage of the intruder.

The man shows up at her home near Paseo Del Norte and Ventura around midnight Tuesday. “When he first walked onto my property, he came through the gravel, not through the driveway. He plopped down with his backpack on right here in this chair,” Lopez said.

Video shows the man smoking something, pacing back and forth, going out by the garage, and at one point, dropping his pants. “He exposed his backside. He turned around and thankfully, it was very brief but it was caught on camera, so we saw that,” Lopez said.

The man even peered in the window as she and her 10-year-old son slept. “That’s really creepy. That seems to be the word everyone is using is creepy,” Lopez said. The didn’t leave until after 6 a.m. “I believe when we got up is when he left. He may have seen a light turn on,” Lopez said.

Lopez says while they had no interaction with the man, she’s still disturbed. Now she’s trying to make her front porch less inviting. “I used to stack them when I first bought them, and then I thought, you know? I am in a really good neighborhood and I don’t need to do that. Now, I’m stacking them again,” Lopez said.

Lopez did file a police report and requested police make themselves known in the area. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department but did not receive a response. Lopez says she shared the incident on social media and other neighbors said the same man had been in the area before looking around and knocking on doors.