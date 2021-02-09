Don’t miss these National Pizza Day freebies and deals

(NEXSTAR) – As if we needed another reason to eat pizza, Tuesday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out special offers for the celebratory occasion.

Bertucci’s: It’s “two for Tuesday” at Bertucci’s where you can score a free brick oven pizza by purchasing another brick oven pie. Ordering online? Use the code 2FORTUESDAY. See more details on the company’s website.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Use the code HALFOFF to get a 50% discount on your next pizza when ordering through the website or app.

Chuck E. Cheese: In honor of National Pizza Day, Chuck E. Cheese is breaking out a BOGO deal that will get you a free medium, one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large, one-topping pizza.

Domino’s: The nationwide pizza provider is offering a large three-topping pizza to go for $7.99, as well as a combo deal for $19.99.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Beloved bagel purveyor Einstein is looking out for the entire family on National Pizza Day – get a Family Pizza Bagel Box for just $5 through Feb. 15 by ordering on the chain’s app.

Little Caesar’s: Looking for a sweet delivery deal? Little Caesar’s has free delivery on National Pizza Day for orders greater than $10.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Use the code PIZZADAY to score a $5 discount off two medium pizzas.