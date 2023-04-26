EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first mixed martial arts (MMA) fight at Southwest University Park has been set for Friday, August 4. The event will feature fighters from the around the region and the main title card will be announced later, according to Southwest University Park.

Legacy Fighting Alliance, Ring Side Ticket and Leg up Entertainment teamed up to bring an MMA fight, which will be streamed live, worldwide on UFC Fight Pass, presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment.

UFC Fight Pass launched in 2013, a live and on-demand platform that features MMA, boxing and other combat sporting events. The app includes the “world’s largest fight library” with more than 17,000 fights, every UFC fight and more than 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

The ballpark adds that this is the “first mixed martial arts fight at Southwest University Park and the second combat sporting event since El Pasoan Jennifer Haan defended her World Featherweight Title on April 29, 2016.”

Season seat members will have priority buying tickets starting on Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. and will be instructed via e-mail how they can purchase their tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Southwest University Park Durango box office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com and by phone at 915-533-BASE.