EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott says people can now donate to bus migrants from the border to Washington D.C.

A button to donate can be seen on the Governor’s website where it says “Donate to the Border Transportation Funding”. It also says that any unused funds will be used added to the Texas border wall funding.

“As soon as the announcement was made, we were overwhelmed with phone calls with letters with requests about people providing buses people driving buses, people providing buses, people paying for buses,” Governor Greg Abbott said to the press on Wednesday.

The El Paso Republican Party Chair Ray Baca told KTSM 9 News he thinks it’s a good idea.

“If individuals contribute well so much, it’s better, that will relieve some of the burdens on the state taxpayer,” said Baca.

Adding that he is contemplating whether or not he will donate.

“I hope we’re going to get millions and millions of people but I think you’re going to have several thousand people, I haven’t decided if I’m going to donate,” said Baca.

While Abbott has not said how much money has been donated, he did say it will likely cover the cost for the migrants to be bused to D.C.

The Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso says they know of a total of 11 buses that have taken migrants from the border to D.C.

“Governor Abbott really needs to stop playing with the lives of immigrants and asylum seekers just for a political agenda,” Said Betty Camargo The Policy Director BNHR.

Camargo says many of the migrants who are being sent on the buses are confused.

“In a way, he’s been helping migrants get closer to their family members so migrants just don’t understand that what they are being part of. To a lot of them they don’t understand that they are in the middle of and they are like thank you so much for bussing us to D.C.,” said Camargo.

