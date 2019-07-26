Donald Trump Jr. to speak at the privately-built ‘We Build the Wall’ barrier near El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conservative political figures, including the president’s son, and activists are in the El Paso area for the next few days.

They are coming together at the site of the newly constructed private border barrier in Sunland Park.

The “Symposium at the Wall” is being hosted the group We Build the Wall and it began Friday morning and will continue through Saturday.

Confirmed guests included former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Donald Trump Jr.

There will also be a number of current and former Republican congressmen.

El Paso’s Republican Party chairman confirms the local party is also participating.