Dona Ana County woman facing four different charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Household Member

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dona Ana County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Shalem Colony Rd. for a domestic-related incident.

It happened on May 12 at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

43-year-old Erica Mejia was taken into custody and charged with False imprisonment, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon on a House hold member and other related crimes.

According to an affidavit, the ‘other related crimes’ mentioned in the release are trafficking 264g of meth and having $1,465 in cash in suspected relation to the meth.

Mejia was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.