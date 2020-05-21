Dona Ana County woman facing four different charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Household Member

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dona Ana County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Shalem Colony Rd. for a domestic-related incident.

It happened on May 12 at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

43-year-old Erica Mejia was taken into custody and charged with False imprisonment, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon on a House hold member and other related crimes.

According to an affidavit, the ‘other related crimes’ mentioned in the release are trafficking 264g of meth and having $1,465 in cash in suspected relation to the meth. 

Mejia was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

